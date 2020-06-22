Fire crews battle flames at southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews battled a blaze at a southeast Fresno home on Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the area of 4600 E. Dwight Ave., just east of Maple Avenue, said Battalion Chief William Vega. Arriving firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the garage along with a banging sound.

The home owners was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Vega said the fire was confined to the left side of the house but sustained extensive damage from fire suppression. The homeowners have been displaced due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A total of 41 personnel were on scene, including paramedics, support crews and utility crews.

