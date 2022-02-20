Fire crews battle fire inside old WWII army barracks in Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that started in a set of old World War II army barracks in Fresno on Sunday morning, according to Fresno Fire Department officials.

Just after 8:00 a.m., fire crews responded to the area of Butler and Maple avenues for report of smoke inside a building within the area.

Authorities say the building, owned by a resident in town, was used as a set of army barracks during World War II and was showing “heavy fire” on the north side of the structure when firefighters arrived on scene.

According to officials, fire crews chose to use a defensive strategy to tackle the flames due to the age of the building itself.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire says this strategy was used to prevent any injuries to firefighters if they were to go inside the building to extinguish the flames.

“Because of the age of the building and it was boarded up, and concerns about sending our personnel inside, we chose to go with what we call a defense strategy on this one,” said McGuire.

“The age of the building definitely plays a part in how we attack it from a fire standpoint.”

Fresno Fire Department officials say there was significant damage to the building, but crews were able to contain the fire to one area of the structure.

According to fire personnel, the fire is under control and crews will be on scene for around another hour.

Fire crews say they are “confident” the cause of the fire was due to homeless activity.

No injuries were reported by authorities and officials say they are also “confident” no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.