Fire crews battle fire at vacant building in east central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A vacant building burned early Friday morning in east central Fresno.

Fresno fire says they got a call of a grass fire around 3:15am , but saw an old medical building at Millbrook and Shields avenues was actually on fire. They don’t know if the fire started in the grass and spread or if they fire initially started inside the vacant building.

The battalion chief says several homeless people left the building as they arrived.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

