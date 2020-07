FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are battling a fire at the Rice Road Recycling and Transfer Station in northeast Fresno.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. Friday near Friant and Rice roads — northeast of Woodward Park.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.