Fire crews battle early morning fire at Tulare County home

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire on Sunday morning in Tulare County, according to Tulare County Fire Department officials.

Around 4:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 38300 block of Road 104 in Monson. When firefighters arrived on scene, crews say they found a residential structure fire fully involved in flames.

Photo Courtesy Tulare County Fire Department

Photo Courtesy Tulare County Fire Department

According to officials, crews were able to quickly contain the fire and worked to extinguish the remaining hot spots to avoid the fire from spreading.

Fire crews did not say whether or not residents were home at the time of the fire, but reported no injuries were caused by the incident.

Authorities say the fire is currently under investigation.