Fire crews battle early morning fire at Tulare County home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy Tulare County Fire Department

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire on Sunday morning in Tulare County, according to Tulare County Fire Department officials.

Around 4:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 38300 block of Road 104 in Monson. When firefighters arrived on scene, crews say they found a residential structure fire fully involved in flames.

  • Photo Courtesy Tulare County Fire Department
  • Photo Courtesy Tulare County Fire Department

According to officials, crews were able to quickly contain the fire and worked to extinguish the remaining hot spots to avoid the fire from spreading.

Fire crews did not say whether or not residents were home at the time of the fire, but reported no injuries were caused by the incident.

Authorities say the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am