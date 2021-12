CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis fire crews battled a house fire Friday.

Investigators say the fire started around noon near Ness and Clovis avenues.

When crews arrived at the home they reported smoke coming from the rear of the house. Crews say the blaze was found in a bedroom. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that bedroom. There were no injuries and no one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.