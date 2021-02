CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A fire damaged an apartment in Clovis Tuesday morning. Smoke could be seen for several miles before fire crews put out the fire.

The fire started around 10 a.m. near Santa Ana and Minnewawa avenues.

#TrafficAlert – Santa Ana Ave is CLOSED between Minnewawa & Villa for an apartment fire. @ClovisFire is on scene. pic.twitter.com/geqskTAW53 — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) February 2, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.