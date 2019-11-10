Fire crews battle brush fire off of Highway 180 near downtown Fresno

Breaking News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a brush fire that flared up Sunday afternoon off of Highway 180 and Cedar Avenue.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Smoke could be seen across the skies above Fresno. Traffic slowed in the area as the fire grew.

Crews appeared to have the upper hand on the fire as soon as they arrived on scene.

