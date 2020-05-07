North Fresno blaze along SB 41 near Friant Road threatens structures, prompts large firefighting response

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A reported vegetation fire along Highway 41 had spread into a north Fresno neighborhood, affecting multiple structures and prompting a large firefighting response, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just before 10 a.m. on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Highway 41 just north of Friant Road.

It was later reported that the flames had spread to three structures after nearby tall trees caught fire and had cast embers into an adjacent neighborhood, said Shane Brown, Public Information Officer. Quick actions by crews minimized damage to the affected structures.

The fire department reported it initiated a three alarm response consisting of at least 40 crews and other agencies as the blaze threatened structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Units are on scene of a reported vegetation fire with multiple structures threatened. Additional rescourcea requested and en route. #fresnofire pic.twitter.com/XJ47XmkfuN — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 7, 2020

Crews working to contain fire, appears to have started in vegetation along the 41 freeway, fire extended to at least two structures, crews continue to work, investigators are on scene. #fresnofire pic.twitter.com/cQe61yP4eS — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 7, 2020

