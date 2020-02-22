Fire crews battle blaze inside Visalia garage

Firefighters said the medium-sized garage appeared to have been occupied at the time of the fire.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a blaze late Friday night inside a medium-sized garage in Visalia that appeared to have been occupied before authorities arrived, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the garage fire around 11:20 p.m. in the backyard of a residence at 3835 W. Caldwell Ave., Battalion Chief Darrin Hughes said. The garage appeared to be fully-involved by the time crews arrived.

Chain-link fencing and locked gates had to be cut in order for firefighters to gain access.

Late last night Visalia Fire crews extinguished a fully-involved medium sized garage in the back yard of a residence at 3835 W. Caldwell Avenue. Crews had to cut cyclone fence and locked gates in order to make access. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/jhCjNcYFiB — Visalia Fire Dept. (@VisaliaFire) February 22, 2020

Hughes said firefighters were able to knock out the blaze in about 15 minutes.

The fire department estimates the blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters believe the garage was occupied by transients or squatters as Visalia Police officers saw people leaving the area at the time of the blaze.

