Fire crews battle blaze in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Fire crews are on the scene of a fire Friday morning in central Fresno.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. near First and Bullard avenues at a commercial building in the area. Several fire trucks are in the area trying to put out the blaze.

Fresno Fire says the cause of the fire is under investigation but they did say workers were on the roof when the fire started. Several people had to be evacuated from neighboring businesses due to the two-alarm fire.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for further info.

