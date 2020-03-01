Fire crews battle blaze at home in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled an early morning blaze at a Visalia home on Sunday, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4:40 a.m. in the area of 2400 E. Vassar Drive, the fire department said.

Numerous firefighting units, including a ladder truck, were on hand to bring the blaze under control.

The ladder pipe was used to bring the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/b336G1DBgZ — Visalia Fire Dept. (@VisaliaFire) March 1, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

