Fire crews battle blaze at home in Visalia

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Visalia Fire Dept.

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled an early morning blaze at a Visalia home on Sunday, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4:40 a.m. in the area of 2400 E. Vassar Drive, the fire department said.

Numerous firefighting units, including a ladder truck, were on hand to bring the blaze under control.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know