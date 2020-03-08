Fire crews battle blaze at commercial fire in Laton

LATON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews responded to a heavy fire commercial blaze on Saturday night, authorities say.

Fire crews say they were dispatched at around 10:00 p.m. for a reported fire.

While en route crews say they reported heavy fire and smoke showing. Due to heavy debris in and around the structure fire crews had a difficult time accessing the structure.

Authorities say a decision was made to protect nearby exposing structures after the roof collapsed from the burning building.

