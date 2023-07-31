FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire crews battled an apartment fire Monday morning in central Fresno.

Fresno Fire says the fire started around 8:30 a.m. at an apartment near Fresno Street and Andrews Avenue.

Firefighters say the apartment was just down the street from Fresno Fire Station #5 which allowed for a quick response.

Crews say two people were in the apartment when the fire started, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries, and the second person went to the hospital for evaluation and their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.