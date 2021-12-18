Fire crews, American Red Cross help residents install smoke detectors in Tulare County homes

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters with the Tulare County Fire Department and members of the American Red Cross helped install smoke detectors in the home of Tulare County residents on Saturday.

Tulare County fire officials say the two groups installed over 15 smoke detectors to residents in Terra Bella and helped educate them on the importance of smoke detectors as early warning signs for fires.

“Smoke detectors are a key part of a home fire escape plan,” said fire officials. “A working smoke detector will give you early warning so you and your family can get outside quickly.”

The fire department also shared the following safety tips with residents regarding smoke alarms: