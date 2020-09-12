Fire closes section of Tioga Road in Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Blue Jay Fire burning in Yosemite National Park has forced the closure of a portion of Tioga Road on Saturday.

Tioga Road, which carries Highway 120 through the park, is closed from White Wolf to the Porcupine Flat Campground.

Park officials expect the closure to last at least through Saturday.

The Blue Jay Fire has burned 3,152 acres and is 20% contained.

A temporary trail closure is in effect for the Lukens Lake Trail and the Yosemite Creek Trail.

