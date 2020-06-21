Fire closes Highway 41 near Lemoore

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire forced the closure of Highway 41 near Lemoore on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The blaze was reported around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 41 just south of Grangeville Boulevard.

Highway 41 is currently closed from Grangeville Boulevard to Lacey Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know