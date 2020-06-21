Fire closes Highway 41 near Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire forced the closure of Highway 41 near Lemoore on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The blaze was reported around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 41 just south of Grangeville Boulevard.

Highway 41 is currently closed from Grangeville Boulevard to Lacey Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available.

