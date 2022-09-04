FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues.

At least five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot.

One of the semi-trucks that was on fire in the yard.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire as it continues to send a huge plume of black smoke into the sky.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This article will be updated as we continue to learn more information.