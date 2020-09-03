Fire causes heavy damage to Motel 6 room in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a fire at a Motel 6 in central Fresno on Thursday morning where at least one room was heavily damaged.

The Fresno Fire Department said when they arrived at the Motel 6 near Griffith Way and Blackstone Avenue, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a room on the second floor.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire quickly due to the quick action of firefighters. Motel 6 was also equipped with fire suppression that helped to stop the fire, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Two people were in the room at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported.

The cause of he fire is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.