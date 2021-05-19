Fire causes $95K worth of damage to Visalia duplex

Fire causes $95K worth of damage to Visalia duplex

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two homes are considered unsafe to live in after a fire spread through a Visalia duplex Wednesday.

According to Visalia Fire Department, the fire started just before 6:30 p.m. at a duplex on the 2100 block of N. Bridge. Crews went into the structure and discovered the attic was heavily involved in fire. Fire and smoke damage to the structure meant it was considered unsafe to occupy.

All occupants were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The cost of the damage is estimated at around $95,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

