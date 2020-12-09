Fire captain recovering after alleged hit-and-run; chief says helmet saved his life

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE) – Captain Kevin Clark, a 16-year Kingsburg Fire Department veteran, was recovering Tuesday night following an alleged hit-and-run incident.

Fire Chief Daniel Perkins says Clark was on the scene of an earlier fire at 10th Ave and Ventura Street when he was stuck.

“He was actually wearing this helmet while he was outside, this helmet. This day, it absolutely saved his life,” he said.

Perkins says the collision broke Clark’s ankle and a facial bone by his eye.

“He was thrown into the air and then subsequently hit the telephone pole,” Perkins said.

Police officers are now looking for the driver, described as a white, or light-skinned Hispanic man in his early 20s to late 40s, with short hair. The car is described as a black Mazda, possibly a sedan.

Police Chief Neil Dadian says it will likely be damaged on the right front side and its windshield or passenger window may also be broken from the impact.

Chief Dadian addressed the hit-and-run suspect directly during Tuesday’s press conference.

“The Kingsburg Police Department will work around the clock to locate you and identify you and we will expend every resource to bring you to justice. Do the right thing, turn yourself in now,” he said.

Investigators are searching for any surveillance in the area that may help identify the suspect.