FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in Fresno County on Monday.

The fire was burning in the area of North and Temperance avenues.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

#NorthIncident Firefighters are battling a house fire on North & Temperence. All occupants are safely out, major fire damage, no injuries. Assisted by @FresnoFire pic.twitter.com/UCbaa4u1th — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) November 11, 2019

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.