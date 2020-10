SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire at a Selma home caused heavy fire and smoke damage Monday morning, according to the Selma Fire Department.

The fire started at a home around 8:45 a.m. near Aspen Street and Mitchell Avenue.

Several people were home when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

