FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire at an apartment building in Fresno is under investigation after smoke was seen coming from the structure Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the building in southeast Fresno, in the area of Huntington and Callisch avenues, around 10:45 a.m. for reports of smoking coming from an apartment.

When crews arrived they said nobody was outside so they went to a rescue mode and determined nobody was home.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation; they believe the fire started in the kitchen area.