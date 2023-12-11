FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire that started next to a Fresno highway on Monday afternoon has been extinguished after crews with the Fresno Fire Department responded to the scene.

The fire burned in the area where Sierra Avenue crosses Highway 41, burning brush on the side of the highway and sending smoke into the path of passing vehicles. The fire was also very close to the bridge crossing the freeway.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, the fire burned around 2000 square feet on the embankment next to the highway. Engine 11 responded to the scene and personnel spent around 20 minutes knocking the fire down and putting out any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.