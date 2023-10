KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kingsburg Fire Department put out a housefire that started in the city Saturday morning.

Firefighters say around 6 a.m. they responded to a home that photos shared by the department show had heavy smoke and flames pouring out of one of the windows.

Crews reported the fire was able to be contained to a single room. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is actively undergoing investigation.