Fire burns down local tire shop, Madera Co. Fire says

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local tire shop in Madera is currently out of business due to a fire that took place Sunday evening, according to the Madera County Fire Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. firefighters responded to 200 North D Street near 5th Street after receiving a report for an active fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they found the rear end of the approximate 1,000-square-foot structure engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly spreading to the rest of the structure but due to the quick response of firefighters, they say it was contained from spreading any further.

In the end, the tire shop was deemed a complete loss by Madera County Fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.