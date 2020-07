SULTANA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire destroyed a commercial building in the community of Sultana on Friday, according to Tulare Couty Fire.

The fire was in the area of Road 104 and Avenue 416.

The Fire Department said when crews arrived, the rear and the roof of the structure was partially involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

