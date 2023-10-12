FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire burned a church in southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire started around 7:00 a.m. at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church near Maple and Illinois avenues.

Fire crews say the fire started outside, below an electrical box, and worked its way up to an overhang structure. Some windows were blown out from the heat of the fire.

The building that burned is part of the complex and not the main church. The cause of the fire is under investigation.