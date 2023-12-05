FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire burned a home in central Fresno early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 5:00 a.m. near Buckingham and Effie avenues. Firefighters say they were on the scene within five minutes and knocked down the fire quickly.

Crews say no one was inside the home when they arrived, and it appears no one was currently living at the home.

Investigators say it looks like the home was under renovation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.