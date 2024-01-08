FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department responded to a fire at a building in central Fresno on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews say the fire was reported around 1 p.m. at Belmont and Iota Aves. Investigators say it was an exterior fire outside of the building. The fire department says it was likely a warming fire.

The fire spread from the outside of the building up into the attic. Damage to the building is considered minor.

Officials say the building’s owner arrived after the fire was put out, and he told fire personnel he’d just put new locks on the building on Friday to secure it.

According to officials, no injuries were reported.