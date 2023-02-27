FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in the room of a motel in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fresno Fire received multiple calls around 7:30 p.m. of a fire coming from a room on the first floor of Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way.

The Battalion Chief said that when crews arrived they found a room engulfed in flames. The room was unoccupied.

Firefighters say the fire was progressing to the second floor, catching the laundry on fire. Fire crews were able to stop the spread and contain it in the room of origin.

Power and gas had to be shut off in part of the building resulting in a quarter of the motel, about 10 to 20 units, having to be displaced.

Battalion Chief says at one point the motel manager tried to get a fire extinguisher to put out the fire but it was spreading too quickly.

When crews arrived they had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

Firefighters advise when staying in a motel to know your exits and know where the fire extinguishers are.

Crews will be on the scene for a while as they try to accommodate the people who are being displaced.

Fire investigators say they are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.