FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire broke out at home Wednesday off of E. Kings Canyon and S. Whitney in central Fresno.

Fire officials say the blaze began at 3:40 p.m. Fresno Fire Department and the Fresno County Fire Department responded to the call.

Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene and began battling the flames five minutes after the 911 call was received.

Investigators say the fire began outside the home and spread to extended parts of the home.

Officials say the damage to the attic of the home has made the home uninhabitable. A duplex fence was also damaged during the fire, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to a nearby apartment complex.

Two people have been displaced from the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.