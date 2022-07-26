Photo of the fire provided by Samantha Natividad.

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain an explosive fire that broke out at a brewing company’s corporate office in Madera on Tuesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., firefighters from the Madera County Fire Department were called out to the Riley’s Brewing Company’s corporate office near Avenue 15 1/2 and Road 29 for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building fully engulfed by flames after several hydrogen peroxide tanks had exploded.

Avenue 15 1/2 has been shut down in both directions as firefighters work to contain the fire. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.