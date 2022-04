FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters were called out to a bank after a fire broke out at the ATMs on Monday night.

The Fresno Fire Department says firefighters were called out to a bank near Chestnut and Clinton avenues for a report of a fire.

A video taken by a witness at the scene showed multiple ATMs on fire at an EECU bank.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are both unknown at this time.