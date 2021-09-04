Fire at Motel 6 injures 3 people, damages several units, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people are in the hospital after a fire broke out at a Fresno motel Saturday morning, according to Fresno Fire Department officials.

Around 7:30 a.m., fire crews responded to an outside debris fire at the Motel 6 on Blackstone and Ashlan avenues.

Firefighters say the debris fire extended to the two-story motel and multiple units were damaged by the flames.

Ricky Loya says he and his father were rescued by firefighters after the fire trapped them in their motel room.

“When I woke up all I could hear was crackling and when I woke up there was a big bonfire in the front of our hotel room,” Loya said. “I tried to run out, but it was too hot to go out [of] the room.”

Loya says he immediately called 9-1-1 after seeing the fire outside.

“We were stuck,” he says. “It really scared me, I’m still shaking.”

Loya says he and his father were all able to exit the hotel quickly after fire crews arrived and that they had no injuries.

Fire officials say the fire was quickly extinguished after crews arrived on scene, but four people did suffer from smoke inhalation.

According to firefighters, three of the four patients were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.