KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a semi-truck has died after it collided with a train on Thursday on Sierra Street and Simpson Street in Kingsburg, close to the Highway 99 exit, according to officials.

The crash took place around 7:00 p.m. and resulted in the semi-truck catching on fire. Kingsburg police and fire crews are on the scene of the incident.

Video of the crash shows massive fire and plumes of smoke coming from the semi-truck.

The following roads have been blocked off for several hours:

Stroud & Simpson, Sierra & Simpson, Draper & Simpson, Sierra & Marion, and Simpson at Grocery Outlet.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more.