Find out when the Lyrid meteor shower will light up the Central Valley’s skies

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Lyrid meteor shower is best visible to us in the Central Valley next week.

Although it technically peaks April 22nd, the visible portion of the moon will be growing larger each night, which can make spotting the shooting stars easier before then.

Meteors are chunks of ice and rock that explode in streaks of light when they burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Astronomer and teacher Steve Harness says the Lyrid Meter Shower occurs when the earth passes through debris left by a comet tail.

“Comets are dirty snowballs that leave a lot of debris behind. As earth’s orbit happens to pass right where the tail of that comet has been, then you get a meteor shower.”

Harness teaches at Kingsburg High School, Fresno State, and is active in Central Valley Astronomers Incorporated.

The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Lyra, how they got the name Lyrids. In the same part of the sky you will also find Vega, the second brightest star in the sky. Lyra rises in the northeast before about 10 P.M.

If you would like to see the Lyrid meteor shower in Fresno, the shooting stars will be most visible when the sky is at its darkest between sunset and moonrise, and between moonset and sunrise.

4/17/21

Moonset: 12:09 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Moonrise: 9:48 a.m.

Sunset: 7:35 p.m.

4/18/21

Moonset: 1:03 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Moonrise: 10:37 a.m.

Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

4/19/21

Moonset: 1:54 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Moonrise: 11:33 a.m.

Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

4/20/21

Moonset: 2:41 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Moonrise: 12:34 p.m.

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

4/21/21

Moonset: 3:21 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Moonrise: 1:39 p.m.

Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

4/22/21

Moonset: 3:58 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Moonrise: 2:46 p.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

4/23/21

Moonset: 4:31 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Moonrise: 3:55 p.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

4/24/21

Moonset: 5:03 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Moonrise: 5:06 p.m.

Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

4/25/21

Moonset: 5:34 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Moonrise: 6:19 p.m.

Sunset: 7:42 p.m.