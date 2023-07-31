FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around the world Barbie, has taken over this summer and Fresno is no exception.

There’s no doubt about it. Barbie is everywhere including right next door to Joy’s Velita’s inside of Sun Stereo Warehouse.

After noticing interactive Barbie photo lounges were opening in bigger cities, Joy Alvarado wanted to do the same.

“You don’t have to drive to Los Angeles to find something like this, you can find it here and I wanted to bring something like this to our city,” said Alvarado.

Next door to her candle shop, she created a Barbie photo pop-up experience, where people could come hang out and take photos with a variety of Barbie-themed props.

Each week, Alvarado regularly hosts candle workshops where you can come in, mix your own scent, and make your own candle.

“I walk you through all of the steps and you get to decorate it at the end and you walk out with your 6 oz candle,” said Alvarado.

The theme is switched every month for these workshops at Joy’s Velitas.

During the workshops, you are served a unique and beautiful nonalcoholic drink, while you make your candle and relax.

“For the month of August it will be a Barbie-themed workshop,” said Alvarado.

Residents can come into Joy’s Velitas and complete the candle workshop, while at the same time getting access to the Barbie room next door. The room includes seven different photo opportunities for anyone 12 years old and up.

But for anyone who is under 12 years old, or just wants to come and enjoy the Barbie room by itself, Alvarado will have selected dates available for a fee throughout August.

The next opportunity will be at ArtHop Thursday. For more information, you can visit https://www.joyalvarado.com