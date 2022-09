FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Stocks tumbled on Tuesday to their worst day in more than two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1200 points after August’s inflation report came in worse than expected.

Financial Planner and Advisor with Ford Financial Group Eric Simonians explains what this means for your wallet. You can watch his interview with CBS47’s Brian Dorman in the video player above.

