Financial expert says don’t panic about the stock market

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Monday was another brutal day for the U.S. stock market.

With President Trump saying the coronavirus outbreak could possibly last until July or August, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its worst one-day point drop in history, losing nearly 13 percent of its overall value, its worst performance on a percentage basis since Black Monday, on October 19, 1987.

But according to Brian Ullmann, a financial advisor for the Ford Financial Group in Fresno, if you are thinking about pulling your money out of the market, you might want to reconsider, even if we are living in unprecedented times when it comes to the market.

“If not once-in-a-lifetime, certainly once or twice-in-a-lifetime kind of an event,” said Ullmann, about the stock market’s recent free fall.

However, despite the economic uncertainty and financial losses brought on by the virus, Ullman still recommends a long-term approach to your investments.

“Holding on, absorbing this short-term pain, helps you in the long run,” said Ullmann. “Just like staying in your house is gonna help you stay healthy in the long run.”

And Ullman says don’t just think about yourself.

He says to follow the guidelines and put your safety first, but if you can, try to find creative ways to help those small businesses that will need it most.

“If you are gonna order out, or you are gonna go out and pick things up,” added Ullmann. “Supporting your local businesses is something that’s gonna be critical here.”

Because as Ullmann summed up, “it’s not a matter of ‘if’ will come out of this (crisis), it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

“Trying to make changes because you are fearful in your portfolio right now, is a bit like fidgeting in quicksand,” said Ullmann. “You’re just gonna make it worse for yourself. Allow it to recover. It will recover ultimately.”

