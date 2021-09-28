Final suspect arrested in Visalia homicide, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Police Department has announced the arrest of the final suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of 38-year-old Dominic Harris.

Police said they arrested Freddy Balderas, 38, Monday at a home on Grove Avenue.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Special Enforcement Unit, Narcotics Unit, and officers from the Patrol Division say they set up surveillance on the home where Balderas was arrested.

Balderas was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on homicide and conspiracy charges.