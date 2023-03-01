FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 27 years of service, Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis is officially stepping down from her role on Wednesday, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

In her post, Donis says after her 27 years of service, with over 9 years of those as the department’s chief, she finds great comfort in knowing that she is leaving the community safely in the hands of Fresno firefighters and its leadership team.

Donis announced plans for her retirement at a budget meeting on June 14, 2022.

I am very proud of what we accomplished together to improve the service delivery in the community, improve the Department’s resources in every division, and advancements in firefighter safety, while at the same time changing the culture of this organization. Kerri Donis

Donis is the first woman to hold the position of fire chief in the Fresno Fire Department’s history.

Donis says one of the greatest improvements made during her tenure was growing the minimum daily staffing from 67 firefighters on duty each day to 103 (by the end of July 2023).

“It’s impressive to see the changes that have taken place in the Department over the past 9 years. It is a testament to the countless hours of hard work, collaboration, passion, and pride we all take in the FFD,” wrote Donis on Facebook.