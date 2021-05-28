Final 2 outstanding inmates in Merced County jail breakout have been captured

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The remainder of escapees from the January Merced County Jail breakout were apprehended Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, the last 2 of the 6 escapees that broke out of Merced County jail in January 2021 were captured.

Jorge Barron, 20, and Manuel Leon, 21, were found in Glendale, Arizona with help from the US Marshals Service and Glendale police, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Barron and Leon will be taken back to Merced County Jail.

They now join Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19 of Atwater, Fabian Cruz Roman, 22 of Los Banos, Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22 from Portland, and Andres Nunez Rodriguez, Jr., 21 of Planada as captured parties in the January breakout.