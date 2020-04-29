Fight turns into deadly stabbing outside a Fresno apartment, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – One person is dead after a stabbing in central Fresno Tuesday, which police say began with a fight outside an apartment.

Officers were called around 8:40 p.m. to an apartment at Belmont and Glenn. They established that numerous people were involved in the fight and a male victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper torso.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are searching for the suspects and believe some may still be nearby. Officers are yet to reveal if there have been any arrests.

