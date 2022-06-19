TONYVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of a man in Tonyville early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to assist a man who was not breathing. They say they learned upon their arrival that the 47-year-old man had been in a physical fight with someone before he stopped breathing.

Investigators say he was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

The department’s Homicide Detectives are now involved in the investigation and have detained a person of interest.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.