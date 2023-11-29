FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local law enforcement officials from across the valley hosted a discussion about the importance of high-quality early learning programs and early childhood educators in Fresno Wednesday morning.

Invest in Kids members John Zanoni, Fresno County Sheriff; Paco Balderrama, Fresno Chief of Police; and Joe Garza, Reedley Chief of Police were at the Lighthouse for Children Child Development Center.

“I’m honored to be here at the Lighthouse for Children to talk about the importance of high-quality early childhood education”, said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

Organizers say one of the main drivers of the problem is low pay and subpar working conditions for early educators. That results in a high turnover of staff and ultimately impacts the availability and quality of programs.

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids members sat down with community members, and providers to discuss what can be done to help, including addressing the needs of the early education workforce.

“Research shows they do have a real impact. Early learning programs must be high quality in order to help children”, says Paco Balderrama, Fresno Police Chief.

The discussion was based on information from a report “Early Childhood Educators Set California Kids on the Path to Success.”