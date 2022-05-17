SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a fight between an umpire and a parent at a North Valley playoff baseball game.

A video obtained by the Sacramento Bee shows a fight between parents and an umpire in the parking lot of Del Campo High School. The umpire could be seen swinging a bag as the parents try to throw punches.

The fight broke out after a game between the Del Campo Cougars and the Buhach Colony Thunder ended in a win for the Cougars and Buhach’s parents alleged a call the umpire made shifted the game in Del Campo’s favor.

“Every call that I’ve made and an official makes in every sport, there’s going to be somebody’s going to be happy and disappointed about the call, and never should it get to the point where it becomes a physical confrontation over a call,” explained Chris Charles with the California Baseball Umpires Association.

Charles said this is uncalled for and could even be an arrestable offense.

The Merced Union High School District confirmed in a statement that it is aware of the video, writing:

The behavior displayed does not represent the ideals or values shared at MUHD or BCHS and an investigation into the incdent is currently taking place Merced Union High School District

“I just think it’s unfortunate. Looking forward to just continuing to compete with our team and progressing throughout the playoffs and just waiting for that opportunity,” said Del Campo coach Kevin Dawidcsik.

We have confirmed with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) that the second game in this playoff series that was supposed to take place Wednesday in Atwater has been postponed.

When the two teams play again, it’ll decide who goes to the finals.