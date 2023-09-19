FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Downtown Fresno is honoring Hispanic heritage with Fiestas Patrias this weekend in downtown Fresno.

The event will be celebrating all things Latin culture with everything from a parade, vendors, beer garden, food trucks, and performances.

The all-day event is set to take place on Fulton Street at the Mariposa Plaza on Sunday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The parade kicks off the celebration at 11 a.m., followed by a mariachi performance and banda performances, including Ultimo Nivel, Los De Porte Fino, Lorenzo Monteclaro, and Latin Grammy-nominated Banda Carnaval.

This is a free family-friendly event. For more information, visit their website.