FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A huge fundraiser for families in need across the Central Valley took place on Saturday in Fresno.

The annual Fiesta De Los Ninos was put on by Exceptional Parents Unlimited of Fresno. Over 500 people purchased tickets to show up and enjoy the live music, the food, chips and salsa as well as silent auctions.

The 150 silent auctions generate money for the organization, which organizers say goes right back into the community for those families with children who really need the care.

“These dollars go towards filling the gaps,” said Lowell Ens, CEO of Exceptional Parents Unlimited. “Sometimes those funds aren’t sufficient for filling the gaps. We have a lot of programs and sometimes the funds aren’t enough to pay for all of those programs, it allows us to provide more impact to more children across this community.”

Some of the auctions included jewelry, zoo and waterpark tickets, and tickets to see the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series at the Las Vegas Speedway.